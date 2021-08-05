With role settled, Packers’ Love eager for preseason games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Jordan Love spent the offseason preparing as if he might be the quarterback of a Super Bowl-caliber team. The Packers’ second-year quarterback is spending training camp instead tuning up for a preseason schedule that has plenty of meaning for him. Love won’t be Green Bay’s starter now that Aaron Rodgers has decided to return for a 17th season with the Packers. But Love is eager to show what he can do in a game during this preseason. Love hasn’t played in a game since the Senior Bowl on Jan. 25, 2020.