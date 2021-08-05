YWCA set to open consolidated resource center for homeless community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the YWCA of La Crosse $1.4 million dollars in a specially allocated grant. The grant will fund a wish list item the community has needed for several years.

A grand opening set for September, the YWCA is collaborating with Catholic Charities, Couleecap, Independent Living Resources and the Salvation Army to offer a consolidated Day Housing Resource Center for the community located at 212 11th Street South.

Lauren Journot, Executive Director of YWCA La Crosse, says this collaborative effort has been needed for many years.

"We'll just have kind of a blend of multiple agencies," Journot said. "And multiple folks who are always interacting with one another working collaboratively together to get the needs met when someone who's experiencing housing insecurity walks through the door."

Recent data shows there's an estimated 90 individuals currently unsheltered in La Crosse, many of which are camping in Houska Park. Although the weather is relatively mild now, winter is coming and this new resource center will be operational just in time to help.

Homeless people aren't the only ones in need, as there are many families who are on the cusp of eviction or other housing crises due to loss of work during the pandemic or due to medical or mental health issues.

The partnership between the agencies under one roof will allow one-stop, convenient access for people to walk in and have their needs met. And if people need other help these agencies can't immediately provide, there is a large network the facility can reach out to in order to get the best help as fast as possible.

Krista Coey, Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army, is looking forward to being able to provide an extension of service to more people.

"It won't be a day shelter," Coey said. "It will be a resource hub, so it will be individuals coming in seeking services and what those services look like, the folks inside the building will make that happen."

Part of the grant is allocating funds that bring additional services to the community. Which is another opportunity the YWCA is excited about, a separate shelter for Runaways and Homeless Youth which has been a service unavailable for awhile.

Runaways and homeless youth in the La Crosse area are disproportionately either a minority or LGBQT+ who have either been forced to leave their homes or have chosen to escape an unsafe situation. YWCA is looking forward to working with advocates such as B.L.A.C.K., The Center: 7 Rivers LGBQT Connection and other Hmong and Asian Groups to provide a welcoming service to ensure their safety and housing security.

To find more about this Day Housing Resource Center check out these websites: https://www.ywcalax.org/ , https://www.couleecap.org/ , https://www.ilresources.org/ , https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lacrosse/ , https://cclse.org/