4th Street Housing Development Project developer is seeking resident feedback

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -Next Tuesday, August 10, neighbors and community members have a chance to see the proposed 4th Street Housing Development Project.

The developer, Cinnaire Solutions, wants public input on what the project should look like and what the project itself can offer to neighborhood residents.

Cinnaire Solutions, who was chosen as the developer by the city's community development committee, says their current proposal is for a four-story, sixty-five-unit apartment building with a mix of studios and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units.

Set between Mississippi and Jackson streets on the south end of 4th Street, the proposed housing project is expected to finish construction in the summer of 2024.

Development Manager Elisabeth Rask says now is the time to voice opinions on what the neighborhood needs and how it can help the housing issues in La Crosse before final drawings and blueprints are drafted.

"We would welcome anyone's feedback on the design and site plan," Rask said. "As well as just any concerns or questions that people might have. I hope that as many neighbors as possible can join us for that."

Besides a few units renting at market rates, most of the apartments will be affordable for low-to-moderate-income families. Additional units will be set aside for those in homeless situations as well.

The meeting is set for this upcoming Tuesday, August 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting venue is located in the Bluffview Park Shelter at 2800 Jackson Street, La Crosse.