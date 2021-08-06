Ace Hardware makes buckets of sales for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Ace Hardware is holding a sale this weekend with the purchase of a five-gallon bucket in honor of Children's Miracle Network.

For customers who decide to buy the CMN bucket, Ace will be awarding a 20% discount on the remainder of the purchase.

The five dollars from the bucket and the associated discount are then donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in order to help children and families who are living with a variety of health conditions.

"Actually, I have some people who have collected them over the years, so every year they're a little bit different. So, I always have to make sure I save some for those people, and then otherwise for fishing, cleaning, work around the yard, whatever you need them for, you know. It's just a regular five gallon bucket," said Keri Flahive, Store Manager of Ace Hardware.

The sale began on Friday, August 6, and will go until Sunday, August 8 but the buckets will be sold until every last one is purchased.