Al’s Musky Challenge targets $100K for local nonprofits

LAKE VERMILLION, Minn. (WXOW) - Four local organizations stand to benefit from the passion of a La Crosse Rotary Club member.

For the third straight year, Al Louis of Designing Jewelers will fish for fundraising--catching muskellunge at Lake Vermillion near the US-Canada border. In doing so, he hopes to raise $100,000 in pledges.

Louis told News 19 the campaign, which began July 17, has already raised more than $70,000. The money this year goes to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Coulee Recovery Center, The Children's Museum and La Crosse Community Theatre.

This year's effort is also dedicated to the memory of David Amborn, who passed away earlier this year.

Those who wish to contribute can drop off donations at Designing Jewelers (314 4th St. in La Crosse) or click here to give online.

