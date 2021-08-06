Annual Northern Lightning exercise back at Volk Field August 9-20

VOLK FIELD, Wis. (WXOW) - Nearly 1,000 members of the military from across the country are spending the next week and a half at Volk Field for a large-scale training exercise.

The annual Northern Lightning exercise happens August 9-20 at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center. Members of the National Guard, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy are taking part in the training.

Units from Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, South Dakota, Virginia, and Wisconsin are involved in the exercises.

They involve approximately 60 aircraft in the tactical level joint training exercise. This includes aircraft such as the F-35.

“We are thrilled to once again to host the annual Northern Lightning exercise at Volk Field,” said Lt. Col. Ben Staats, the exercise director in a statement. “Northern Lightning has evolved into one of the finest exercises in the nation, simulating offensive counter-air and surface-to-air attacks. Our goal is to provide a joint environment where units from multiple branches of the U.S. military can work together to accomplish training that is essential to their operational readiness.”

Due to the training, people living in the Camp Douglas area and parts of central and western Wisconsin should expect to see increased aircraft activity. The Wisconsin National Guard said that people may hear sonic booms from aircraft traveling at supersonic speeds during the exercises. They said aircraft will be active between 9:30 a.m. and around 4 p.m. daily.

People living in the following counties can anticipate increased military flight operations in the airspace: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Winnebago, and Wood.