Brazil Olympic skateboarding is tropical fairytale for girls

SAO CAETANO DO SUL, Brazil (AP) — Nicknamed Fadinha, or “Little Fairy” in Portuguese, 13-year-old Rayssa Leal became a sensation after winning the silver medal in the Olympics’s inaugural skateboarding competition. The board flips, slides and grinds of Brazil’s youngest-ever medalist drew as much acclaim as her braces-filled smile and happy-go-lucky vibe, embodied by her shuffling “fairy dance” while waiting for her final run. And back home, something magical happened. From Brazil’s posh neighborhoods to its working-class favelas, in skateparks and empty parking lots, a skateboarding frenzy has taken hold. Brazilians were first introduced to Rayssa Leal in 2015, when a video showed her attempting a heelflip in a blue dress.