Brewers’ Houser tests positive for virus; Yelich feels fine

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Adrian Houser has become the latest Milwaukee Brewers player to test positive for the coronavirus. The Brewers also finally have a bit of good news as they continue dealing with issues related to the virus. Outfielder Christian Yelich is eligible to come off the COVID-19 injured list and says he’s feeling fine. The Brewers haven’t yet made a move involving either Yelich or Houser. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before Friday’s game with the San Francisco Giants that they’d decide on a plan for Yelich after he works out. Counsell said Houser reported symptoms Friday and took a test that came back positive.