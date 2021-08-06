Britney Spears’ father says ‘no grounds’ for his removal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father says in a Friday court filing that there are “no grounds whatsoever” for removing him from the conservatorship that controls her money and affairs. The filing says James Spears he has served as conservator without blemishes on his record. The filing came in response to court papers filed Thursday by Britney Spears’ new attorney Matthew Rosengart. Her lawyer is requesting an emergency hearing as soon as possible to suspend her father from the conservatorship. Britney Spears has repeatedly expressed her desire to have her father removed from any power over her.