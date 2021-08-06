Caledonia gets a $1.28M grant for drinking water improvements

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority is providing the City of Caledonia with more than $1 million to help improve its drinking water infrastructure.

State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) was pleased with the PFA's choice in awarding the $1.28 million grant. “This PFA grant is fantastic news for the community of Caledonia,” said Senator Miller. “I know how hard local leaders have been working to make this a reality. I could not be happier for Mayor DeWayne Schroeder, City Administrator Adam Swann, members of the city council, city staff, and all residents of Caledonia.”

The money gives Caledonia the opportunity to construct a new wellhouse, Wellhouse No. 8, make additional improvements to wellheads, build a water main, and install a natural gas generator.

In addition, the 20-year PFA loan will save taxpayers almost $12,000 in interest according to Sen. Miller's office.

The role of the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority is to provide funds and technical assistance to the state's communities for building and maintaining infrastructure for the public, environment, and to promote economic growth.