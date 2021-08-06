Chamberlin Rock to be removed from UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Months after the Black Student Union expressed concerns over the history behind its name, Chamberlin Rock will be removed from the UW-Madison campus Friday morning.

According to a news release from UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone, Chamberlin Rock is a two-billion year-old glacial erratic, rare in nature. It's named after Thomas Chamberlin, a geologist who worked as university president from 1887 to 1892.

However, the rock was known by a racial slur for several years after it was unearthed and installed. The UW Black Student Union led the way for removing the rock from campus, saying it had caused harm to the Black community over the years.

"Removing the rock as a monument in a prominent location prevents further harm to our community while preserving the rock’s educational and research value for current and future scholars. The rock will be placed on University-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa," McGlone said in the release.