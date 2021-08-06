City temporarily closing Bliss Road next week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse plans to close the road up to Grandad Bluff for three days next week.

Superintendent of Streets Mike La Fleur said that unless there's a delay due to weather, Bliss Road will close Tuesday, August 10 at 6:30 a.m. to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic.

The city has scheduled road repairs, culvert maintenance, and line painting.

La Fleur said in a news release that the road should be reopened by 3 p.m on Thursday, August 12.

He did say that if necessary, the road is open for emergency response vehicles.