Man charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a man in the killings of his wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday. They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel. In Idaho, Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell will face the death penalty in Idaho; prosecutors have not declared any intent to seek the death penalty for Lori Daybell.