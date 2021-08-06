Crafting smoked beef for summer barbecues

(WXOW) - As summer continues, the weather allows for more time utilizing a smoker or grill.

Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council showcased a few smoked beef recipes on Daybreak Friday morning.

The first recipe she outlined was a smoked beef flat iron steak with herbed ghee. The steak gets marinated, smoked and finished in a skillet. If you don't have access to ghee, regular Wisconsin butter works as well. You can find that recipe right here.

Angie also highlighted smoked strip steaks with a blue cheese-wine sauce. Add salad greens and drizzle the blue cheese-wine sauce at the very end. Find that recipe right here.

For all of your basics on using a smoker or any other recipes, head over to www.beeftips.com.