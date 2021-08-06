Emergency management administrator announces U.S. Senate run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of Wisconsin’s disaster response efforts is running for the U.S. Senate. Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Darrell Williams announced his run Friday morning. He joins a crowded field of Democrats looking to unseat Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. He’s the second Black Democrat to enter the race after Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced his candidacy in July. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Williams as emergency management administrator in 2019. Prior to his appointment he served as interim school superintendent in Beloit and a high school principal in Milwaukee. He was recognized as the 2013 national principal of the year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators.