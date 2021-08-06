Former US Sen. Mike Enzi remembered as statesman, family man

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming was remembered as an honorable statesman and family man who was focused on leadership, tradition and faith. Friends, family, constituents and colleagues gathered at a college athletic center in Gillette on Friday for Enzi’s funeral, and a line to get inside stretched out the door before the service started. Enzi died July 26 at 77 after being hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs for three days following a bicycle accident near Gillette. He served 24 years in the U.S. Senate, 10 years in the Wyoming Legislature and eight years as Gillette’s mayor.