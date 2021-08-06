Half of Americans now vaccinated against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The United States reached a major vaccine milestone Friday. The White House says half of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It took about nine months to reach this point. The first vaccination dose was administered on Dec. 14, 2020.

According to the CDC, the pace of vaccinations are at its highest point since June 19. An average of 464,000 people are initiating vaccinations each day.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and the delta variant continues to surge in the U.S.

It also comes on the heels of a new CDC study that shows people who have recovered from COVID-19 reduce their chances of getting it again by half when they get vaccinated.