Health officials urge community members to get their flu shots

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- With fall approaching, health officials are encouraging residents to get their yearly flu shots.

Last year, the U.S. recorded a lesser flu season than normal, as the public practiced physical distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, experts are anticipating higher transmission rates this flu season with more people returning to normal.

According to Dr. Ann Philbrick, Associate Professor at the College of Pharmacy and Medical School at the University of Minnesota, getting the flu vaccine helps protect individuals themselves, as well as others around them. She stated everyone over six months old should get their flu shot.

Dr. Philbrick explained this is especially true for specific patient populations that may be at a higher risk for getting influenza, including those that are pregnant, individuals aged 5 or younger, residents aged 65 and older, or those with underlying medical conditions.

She stated one of the biggest health benefits flu vaccines provide is not only the fact that they help keep individuals from getting sick, but those that do get the flu often have milder symptoms.

Additionally, flu shots also prevent any serious additional problems for residents after being sick. Although many believe the flu means simply having a fever, feeling achy and tired, or having chills, the flu can also be dangerous.

"Some people do go on to develop complications of influenza, which can include things like pneumonia or bigger bacterial infection in the body, and some people actually do die from influenza," said Dr. Philbrick.

To help avoid getting the flu, she suggested residents make sure to wash their hands, cover their nose and mouth, and stay home when they aren't feeling well. She said if individuals must go out when they're sick, they should wear a mask to help protect others.

According to Dr. Philbrick, some employers provide flu shots for workers. Additionally, residents can also get their flu shot from their primary care provider or local pharmacy.