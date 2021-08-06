Humidity return fuels the weekend storms chances

Under a quarter of an inch from yesterday’s showers and more rainfall is on its way for the weekend. However, today could trend to be drier.

A few morning thunderstorms diminish as a cold front drops south. Skies will clear into the afternoon as highs reach the 80s. However, it will feel much warmer due to dew points climb into the mid to upper 60s.

A few isolated storms may develop this evening. Yet, the trend has kept most storm development to the east.

The rain chances will continue in the weekend forecast. All weekend scattered thunderstorms will have the potential to bring strong to severe parameters. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, flash flooding, and large hail will be possible with any storm.

There could be breaks in the storm chances from time to time but don’t let your guard down. It will be a high alert weekend and having your weather alerts on will be necessary.

Temperatures all weekend will be in the low to mid-80s with the humidity. Then next week the temperatures keep climbing towards the 90s with lingering humidity.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett