In New York City, impending vaccination rules prompt concern

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest move by New York City to control the coronavirus pandemic is renewing uncertainty among some business owners. Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that New York City would be the first major U.S. city to require anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out at a gym or grabbing a cocktail at a bar to show proof they’ve been inoculated from COVID-19. Enforcement of the new rules would fall on restaurants and other business owners to check for violations. The development in the nation’s most populous city is being closely watched by other communities.