Jury weighs sentence for man convicted of killing Texas cop

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas jury has begun deliberating between life and death for a man convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective. Closing arguments were Friday morning in the sentencing phase of the trial of Otis McKane, whom a jury found guilty of capital murder in the November 2016 shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi. Prosecutors argued McKane is a sociopath who poses a danger to the community. McKane, whose attorneys argued otherwise, attacked a bailiff July 26 when jurors found him guilty after 25 minutes of deliberation. Jurors must now decide if McKane goes to death row or remains in prison for life without parole.