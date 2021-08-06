Main Street Bounceback Program helping businesses move into vacant properties

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Main Street Bounceback Program was created by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to provide financial support to businesses that move into vacant commercial properties, which helps create a foundation for long-term success within the community.

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes joined Downtown Mainstreet's Terry Bauer and local small business owners at the La Crosse Center on Friday morning to discuss the program and what it will do for the La Crosse community. Hughes explained that throughout the pandemic Governor Evers has done everything he can for small businesses.

"We've deployed about $650 million of CARES Act funding and American Rescue Plan Act funding to existing businesses but we knew there was a gap for businesses that started during the pandemic or were starting right now. We wanted to help incentivize them to fill up spots on our main streets to make sure that we are supporting businesses that survived the pandemic but also new entrepreneurs who want to come to our main streets and our corridors with their new businesses," said Secretary Hughes.

The program provides $10,000 grants to new or existing businesses moving into these downtown spaces. In order to be eligible for the program, a business must either be moving into a vacant commercial space or has moved into a vacant commercial space as of January 1, 2021. It also has to certify that it will not vacate the space to claim the grant. Hughes said it is so exciting to be able to offer this funding to these businesses.

"To see the energy of those folks who were raising their hands and saying they found the courage to start a new business and to know that we can support them and that we've got their back, I think will help them as they move forward," said Hughes. "I can't wait to see the stores that they open or the businesses they are running and be able to visit them."

The cool thing about this grant she explained is that businesses can use it for whatever their needs and priorities are. It is a state-wide program so while it will help new business owners in La Crosse, it will assist those across the state as well.

"Whether you need to pay rent, or buy inventory, or you want to pay your employees. Throughout the pandemic, we felt like businesses had the best eye on how to spend their dollars and we have tried to get these grant dollars into their hands with as few restrictions as possible," said Hughes.

She said it is important to fill vacant storefronts for anyone driving by. Some may not stop if they see empty stores and it is crucial to the downtown areas to have plenty of small shops.

"I really think it adds to the vibrancy of the downtown to not have too many vacant storefronts. There will always be one or two-let's really minimize that and make sure that the existing businesses have friendly neighbors and they can all work together to support the economic development in the city," said Hughes.

Aidan Fisher is the co-owner and general manager of Jules Coffee House in La Crosse. His family purchased the shop in February after it had recently closed down and was moving towards being a vacant storefront. He said they are in the process of getting coordinated with one of the offices administering this grant. Fisher said it is going to be fantastic.

"We've got a new small adventure doing the coffee shop and we are looking forward to investing in that as well as setting up a fund to take care of the shop if there ever were an emergency to go on, just to be able to preserve the shop for years to come," said Fisher.

The Main Street Bounceback program applies to small businesses until June 30, 2022, so it provides them a window to apply for the grant.