Man sentenced to 46.5 years in prison for Monroe County home invasion and sexual assault

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Milwaukee man is sentenced to 46.5 years in prison on several charges related to a home invasion and sexual assault of an elderly woman.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said in a statement that Bobby A. Clayton, 22, was sentenced on August 5 by Monroe County Judge Mark Goodman.

In May, Clayton pleaded guilty in May to several charges including Third Degree Sexual Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Burglary. According to Croninger, the charges come from a January 2018 break-in at the home of a 76-year-old woman by Clayton and other people. While in the home, Clayton physically and sexually assaulted the woman. He then stole her vehicle. Clayton was arrested in Juneau County after crashing the stolen vehicle following a high-speed chase.

In the statement, Croninger said, “We are thankful for the Judge’s sentence in this matter. The sentence recognizes the significant trauma the victim was forced to endure. The victim in this matter is a hardworking, law abiding, model citizen, who should not have been forced to endure such significant trauma. The sentence from the Court is a step towards addressing that trauma and hopefully gives her peace of mind for the foreseeable future.”