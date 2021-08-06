Monroe County recommending indoor face masks in public spaces

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Monroe County is recommending that people, regardless of their vaccination status, continue to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Tiffany Geisler, RN, the Director/Health Officer for the Monroe County Health Department issued its guidance on Friday.

According to data from the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker, on Thursday the county moved into the substantial risk level of community transmission for COVID-19.

Based on this data, the county is making the mask recommendation for all people ages 2 and older. It also stated that the CDC recommended universal indoor masking for all K-12 teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

In the release, it said that "Layered levels of protection continue to be recommended to help slow the rates of transmission. In addition to masking, wash your hands frequently, maintain distance when possible, and disinfect and

sanitize work stations/spaces often."

It went on to say, "Please remember that in Monroe County we still have community members that are very vulnerable to severe illness that can be caused by COVID-19. It is up to us all to help protect the overall health of our

community. If you have not yet received your vaccine, we are here to help. To schedule an appointment

online, please visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov , or call us at 608-269-8666. We are offering free walk-in

appointments during our business hours, Monday-Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm."