National ride to honor Dane Co. deputy

MADISON (WKOW) -- A national ride honoring fallen law enforcement officers stops in Dane County Friday to recognize a deputy who died from COVID-19.

The "End the Watch Ride to Remember" will honor deputy Rick Treadwell. He passed away last year after contracting COVID-19.

Treadwell spent almost 25 years with the Dane County Sheriff's Office, including most recently at the training center.

"He was a great trainer. He again was just somebody that really enjoyed his job and really enjoyed teaching new recruits and and getting them ready for the job," said Elise Schaffer, spokesperson for Dane Co. Sheriff's Office.

The riders will be at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center on Highway 19 in Westport from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Anyone is welcome to come and show their respects.

The "End the Watch Ride to Remember" began their tour on May 28th and are set to end after 83 days on August 18th. Their stop in Madison will be their 71st day.

