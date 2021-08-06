New details released in Wisconsin Rapids amber alert

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - UPDATE: Authorities say 28-year-old Haley Pelot and 36-year-old Nicholas Hope are behind bars after they allegedly abducted a 2-month-old baby.

Police say Pelot, the baby's mother, did not have custody of the child.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department says they became aware that the suspected getaway car had passed through the county and was possibly in the Rio area.

Authorities say the car had been spray painted, the plates removed and different license plates were attached. The suspects also allegedly disguised the car in other ways.

Police say they determined it was the suspected car and started searching apartments in the area for 2-month-old Dorian Giesen who was in need of medication.

Law enforcement said they found the suspects and baby in an apartment where 32-year-old Sonja Lawless was hiding them. She has also been taken into custody.

Police say the suspects were not cooperative and wouldn't leave the apartment. Hope allegedly told police he had a gun and demanded they leave. A negotiator came and deescalated the situation and after about 30 minutes the suspects surrendered.

The baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is now safe with child protective services.