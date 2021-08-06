New La Crosse County Clerk of Courts sworn in on Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County swears in the first new Clerk of Courts in a quarter century on Monday.

Kelly Goyette takes over Monday morning.

A swearing-in ceremony is set for 8:15 a.m. in Judge Ramona Gonzalez's courtroom.

Goyette was appointed to fill out the remaining term of current Clerk of Courts Pam Radtke who is retiring on August 8. Radtke started in the Clerk of Court's office in 1978 and was first elected Clerk of Courts in 1996.

Radtke's term expires on Jan. 2, 2023.

For the past four years, Goyette has worked in the clerk's office. She currently serves as an Administrative Clerk.

According to a description from the county, the Clerk of Court's office is responsible for handling all cases filed in circuit court, jury management, court budgets, and administration.