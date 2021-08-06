Palestinians say protester killed in clashes in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian man was killed by live Israeli fire in a town in the occupied West Bank that has seen months of heavy clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces. Health officials said Imad Duikat was shot in the chest in the northern town of Beita on Friday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Palestinian protesters in Beita have held repeated demonstrations against the establishment of an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost they say was built on their land. The settlers have since left the Eviatar outpost but the settlement buildings remain intact and under army guard.