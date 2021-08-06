Police: Potential witness in Atlanta park stabbing located

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a possible witness who was seen jogging in the popular metro park where a woman was stabbed to death has been located and is cooperating with investigators. Police said Friday the man came forward just hours after they released a surveillance image with his photo as they seek potential witnesses in the killing of 40-year-old Katherine Janness. Janness was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park about 1 a.m. on July 28. She had been stabbed multiple times, and her dog Bowie was found dead nearby. Rewards of $20,000 are being offered in the case.