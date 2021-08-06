Rain and Thunderstorms expected this weekend in the Coulee region

Friday

We are wrapping up the week with hazy skies and temperatures will reach the 80s across the Coulee region. There is a slight chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Active Weather This Weekend

The Coulee region is under a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday. A surface boundary will trigger multiple rounds of thunderstorms. The first round arrives Saturday morning with mainly rain and thunderstorms. The highest risk for severe weather comes during the afternoon and evening hours. The main threat will be for flooding in areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall. There will be the potential for large hail, and damaging winds.

Another round of severe weather is possible Sunday morning. Dew points will also be high which will make it feel very uncomfortable outdoors.

Things start to clear out Monday before another round of unsettled weather arrives on Tuesday. Stay weather aware!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt