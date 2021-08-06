Skip to Content

Russia sees mortality hike in July amid surge in infections

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian official says that the country has seen mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government’s coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency Friday that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. She attributed the rise to swelling COVID-19 infections blamed on the more contagious delta variant. In June, mortality rose by 14.1 over June 2020, according to the Rosstat state statistics agency. Russia has been struggling with a surge of infections since early June, with daily new cases rising from about 9,000 at the beginning of the summer to 23,000 in early July. 

Associated Press

