TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - A performance for William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream is set for Saturday night at Ecker's Apple Farm on the Great River Road in Trempealeau.

It's not quite the kind of production you're used to seeing. It will be very informal and is set near the orchard. Cast members will mingle throughout the crowd as the entire area will be the "stage".

Preparation for the show wasn't usual either. With only one in-person rehearsal, actors spent the last eight weeks preparing using Zoom meetings instead of traditional gatherings at theaters or each other homes. Theatre From the Ground's Artistic Director Chuck Charbeneau says he initially gave the cast a theme with general direction and let them get to work.

"I think it's made the actors actually get together more than if they were trying to coordinate whose house they're gonna go to or where they're gonna go," Charbeneau said. "Being able to flick on Zoom and say 'Hey, we're gonna…the fairies are gonna do a read-thru at 7 o'clock' and they just run their lines with each other."

Theatre From The Ground's show is set for this Saturday night at 7 pm. Chuck suggests ticket holders bring blankets or chairs as the performance will be in the field on the grass.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the performance. And if bad weather rolls in, no worries, the show will postponed to the next weekend and all tickets purchased will be honored.

For ticket information, go to: https://www.theatrefromtheground.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/ShakespeareFromTheGround