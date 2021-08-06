Stuff the Bus! Walmart and Salvation Army collecting School Supplies donations.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting today (8/6), you can participate in the "Stuff the Bus" campaign to collect school supplies for families in need.

Now through Sunday, everyone is encouraged to purchase school supplies and drop them off into white bins near the customer service areas at local Walmart locations.

After this weekend, Salvation Army will collect the donations and Catholic Charities will help distribute them to local families in need.

Once collected, the Salvation Army sorts the donated items at their warehouse in La Crosse. New Corps Officer, Major Alan Hellstrom, feels it's so important to help families, especially when financial issues are at their worst with the pandemic casting a heavy shadow on another school year.

"We think of the students returning back to school. There are worries that the parents have, that the children have," Major Hellstrom said. "And anything we can do to help alleviate that. If they don't have to worry about 'Hey, where are my school supplies coming from?', then we can really help alleviate some of that worry and that's what we're here for."

Helping the community is a big part of Walmart's connection to every town and city with a store. General Merchandise Coach Hayley Pagel says the 'Stuff the Bus" campaign plays a big role in that effort.

"Working close with the community is very very important to the company itself, let alone our store," Pagel said. "My store manager actually takes a lot of pride in having community involvement. And the Stuff the Bus event is a big deal to her and the whole company."

Local organizations like Catholic Charities and Salvation Army are the main points of contact if you wish to donate items beyond this weekend's event. They are also accepting monetary gifts that will go toward purchasing needed items that the donations leave unfilled.

For more information on making a donation or to register a student to receive a school supply kit, go to these websites: https://cclse.org/ or https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lacrosse/.