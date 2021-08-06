Thousands jam Philippine vaccination sites over false news

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of people have jammed coronavirus vaccination centers in the Philippine capital after false news spread that unvaccinated residents would be deprived of cash aid or barred from leaving home during a two-week lockdown. Officials placed Metropolitan Manila under lockdown until Aug. 20 as a new spike in COVID-19 infections that health officials say could be due to the highly contagious delta variant threatens to overwhelm hospitals. The fake news reports sent large crowds heading for vaccination centers in the cities of Manila, Las Pinas and Antipolo even without prior registrations. Critics partly blame President Rodrigo Duterte for the confusion. He warned those who refuse the jabs won’t be allowed to leave home. He said “well, for all I care, you can die anytime.”