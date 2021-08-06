Threats force lockdown at Houston Co. Courthouse and Caledonia businesses

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats made against county employees and two Caledonia businesses on Thursday afternoon that led to a brief lockdown.

Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said that the sheriff's office got a report around 1:10 p.m. from a Court Administration employee that he'd gotten a call from an agitated male who said he was coming to shoot a member of the Houston County Attorney's Office and blow up the courthouse.

Sheriff Inglett said they were able to identify the caller a short time later. In the interim, two businesses in Caledonia got calls from the same person who threatened violence against the people there.

Later, investigators learned the man left voicemail threats against another county office.

Due to the threats, the courthouse area and both businesses went on lockdown for approximately an hour.

Sheriff Inglett said felony-level charges are expected against the individual. He said more information would be released when the suspect is formally charged.