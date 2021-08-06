US probes whether Ford was slow to recall backup cameras

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators are investigating whether Ford acted quickly enough when it recalled more than 620,000 vehicles last year to fix faulty rear-view cameras. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also says it will look into whether the automaker should have recalled more vehicles. Documents posted Friday on the agency’s website say Ford began the recall on Sept. 23 because the backup camera displays can show a blank or distorted image. The recall covered multiple Ford and Lincoln models from 2020 including the F-Series pickup, the nation’s top-selling vehicle. The agency said Ford spotted the problem and monitored warranty claims starting in February of 2020. The agency opened what it calls a recall query investigation, and Ford is cooperating.