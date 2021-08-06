Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California are facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threaten to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville this week threatens more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. Fire officials say it’s the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history. Evacuations also remain in effect for a number of small communities threatened by lightning-sparked fires in and around national forests. The California blazes are among more than 100 burning in more than a dozen Western states.