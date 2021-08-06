West Salem football experiencing the value of three-sport athletes

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) West Salem is hoping to be a program back on the rise again.

They didn't win a game in 2019 but went 3-1 in the COVID-shortened season last fall.

The Panthers return 13 starters from that squad.

One thing the west Salem prides itself is the number of three-sport athletes on their roster.

It's helped bring the team closer since they've been through a lot of battles together.

"When you are playing three sports you are using more muscle groups than the one specific to whatever sport you are so it helps with injury and gets you well rounded and it also build a better relationship with your teammates and your brothers on the team," said senior running back/linebacker C.J. McConkey.

"We got a lot of different athletes that come here because of all the three sport athletes and that means we are deep at every position so I personally think that makes us a really tough football team. We have a lot of big guys the wrestlers who are on the line the linebackers just strong guys we got cross country runners really quick receivers yeah we are just deep pretty much everywhere," said senior receiver/cornerback Jack Hehli.

West Salem will put that depth to the test in their season opener sat G-E-T.