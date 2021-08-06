Western Technical College requiring masks in campus buildings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Beginning Monday, Western Technical College is requiring anyone who comes inside any campus buildings to wear a face covering.

This includes all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status according to the college.

The statement also said that they aren't planning on making changes to physical distancing or class sizes.

As with its previous guidance, Western said that when people are eating or drinking, they can remove their masks. People working in enclosed offices when no one else is around may also remove their masks.

Western's fall term starts on September 9.

Earlier this week, UW-La Crosse and Saint Mary's University also announced indoor mask requirements on their campuses.

