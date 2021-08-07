Man arrested after injuring 10 with knife on Tokyo train

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police have arrested a man who injured 10 passengers with a knife on a commuter train in Tokyo. Public broadcaster NHK said it was a random burst of violence unrelated to the ongoing Olympic Games. The 36-year-old man told police he wanted to kill women who appeared happy, and chose his targets at random. The initial victim, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition. The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the 10th was able to walk away. The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday.