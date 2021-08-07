Businesses face supply shortage for generators

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Businesses around the area are looking at empty shelves as generators become increasingly difficult to stock.

With a variety of industries facing shortages, local hardware stores are experiencing a severe lack of generators, with Ace Hardware only having two generators being available for rent.

"We do not. We do have a couple here for rent. I'm looking into trying to find substitutions for my generators that I normally carry, but so far I haven't gotten any luck on that," said Tim Holt of Industrial Sales at Ace Hardware.

Holt continued by explaining that the shortage is due to a variety of issues that have become increasingly common as a result of the pandemic, such as production, shipping, and chip manufacturing issues.

Holt was hopeful that hardware stores such as Ace would be able to restock generators before the Winter season, but he had his doubts due to current circumstances.