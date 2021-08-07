Cedar Rapids official part of trial for COVID booster shot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa official is participating in a trial for a COVID-19 booster shot and it’s the second time she’s been part of one. KGAN-TV reports that Cedar Rapids City Council member Ashley Vanorny traveled Friday to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the trial for a booster shot manufactered by Pfizer. The trial is expected to last a year. Vanorny received the first of two Pfizer shots in August 2020. At the time, she didn’t know whether she received the vaccine or a placebo. She also didn’t know whether her shot Friday was a placebo.