Herlitzke ready to lead Central football

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The La Crosse Central River Hawks are back on the football field preparing for the 2021 fall season.

The River Hawks had a successful alternate spring season as they won four out of five, and the shortened season (because of the pandemic) was the coming out party for quarterback, Mason Herlitzke.

The dual-threat QB boasted strong numbers in the spring. Herlitzke posted over 800 yards and 9 touchdowns passing and over 600 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground and is ready to bring that dynamic play to the 2021 season.

The numbers are impressive, but for first year head coach, Mitch Olson, it's the quarterback's leadership that makes him special.

"He’s a kid that we wholeheartedly believe in his ability. He is very dynamic on the field but just as impressive is the leadership that he brings off the field and the type of kid that he is," said coach Olson.

Herlitzke has the attention of his teammates in the locker room too.

"It’s incredible the stuff that he does and you kind of saw it in the short in the spring season just a glimpse of what he can do so you know I think everyone here the coaches and our teammates and the team we’re really excited to see what he can do this year with a full season," said wide receiver Quinn Servais.

The 11th ranked QB in the state and his team will open the season against Eau Claire North at UW-L's Memorial Stadium on Thursday, August 19th.