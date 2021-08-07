Italian police nab woman reputed to be Naples crime boss

ROME (AP) — Italian police have arrested a reputed top Naples crime boss as she was about to board a flight to Spain. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese praised the arrest on Saturday of Maria Licciardi by Carabinieri officers on orders of Naples prosecutors. Police involved in her arrest weren’t immediately available for details. But the Italian news agency ANSA said Licciardi was nabbed at Rome’s Ciampino Airport as she checked in luggage. Investigators allege she ran extortion rackets as head of a Camorra crime syndicate clan. When first arrested in 2001, Licciardi figured among Italy’s top-30 wanted fugitives. She was released from prison in 2009 after serving time for convictions of Mafia-connected crimes.