Recent unrest in Minneapolis area scares away Greek festival

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An annual Greek festival in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis has been canceled because of recent unrest in the district. St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church sponsors the festival, which showcases food, music, dancing and other celebrations of Greek heritage. It had been scheduled for Sept. 9-11. The church said on the festival’s website said it “would be unable to find a successful solution to ensure the safety and security” for people or property during the festival.” The Star Tribune reports that organizers plan to resume the festival next year.