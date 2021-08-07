Refugees find more bodies in river separating Tigray, Sudan

WAD EL-HILU, Sudan (AP) — Ethiopian refugees in Sudan say they have found two more bodies floating down the river that separates Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan. The refugees are urging Sudanese authorities and the U.N to help in search efforts and identifythe bodies. Around 50 corpses have been found over the last two weeks in the river that flows through some of the most troubled areas of the nine-month conflict in Tigray. The latest discovery has raised fears that more bodies could be dumped in the river. The corpses were bloated, drained of color from their journey, with some showing signs of mutilation.