Rice pizza, noodle ices: Food shows Japan’s punk rock soul

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Countries’ foods are also windows on their souls. In Olympic host country Japan, two unusual dishes have plenty to say about Japanese traits of inventiveness, risk-taking and openness to foreign influences. One is a new rice pizza, developed only for the Japanese market by the pizza chain Domino’s. Another is a Cup Noodle ice cream, sold only at the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama. Some of the same Japanese traits seen in its foods have also helped Japan pull off the improbable feat of hosting the Tokyo Games in the midst of the pandemic.