Seidel earns marathon bronze, predicted medal in 4th grade

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Molly Seidel finished with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in only her third career marathon. The American runner from Wisconsin was surprised by the medal after a sweltering run through the streets of Sapporo. She listed Olympic success as a goal when she was a kid. She wrote on a card that her biggest goal was to go to the Olympics and win a gold medal. She laughed after the race and said she was a little bit off but was pumped for the bronze. Seidel finished behind Kenyan marathoners Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei.