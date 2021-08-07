Severe weather today in the coulee region

Active Weather in The Coulee Region

It was an active weather day across the Coulee region. Flash flooding occurred in the La Crosse region with some areas receiving up to 7 inches of rainfall. A surface boundary will trigger additional rounds of thunderstorms tonight into the day on Sunday. The main threat will be for flooding in areas that have already seen heavy rainfall. There will be the potential for large hail, and damaging winds, and an isolated thunderstorm.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire viewing area until Sunday at 10 a.m. An Aerial Flood Warning is in effect for Vernon county until Sunday at 1 a.m.

The active weather pattern continues into Monday and Tuesday. Dew points will also be high which will make it feel very uncomfortable outdoors. We will be fine tuning the details so stay tuned and have the WXOW weather app on hand.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt