Stormy start to the weekend in the coulee region

Active Weather This Weekend

The Coulee region is under a risk for severe weather today. A surface boundary will trigger multiple rounds of thunderstorms. The first round arrives during the morning with mainly rain and thunderstorms. The highest risk for severe weather comes during the afternoon and evening hours. The main threat will be for flooding in areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall. There will be the potential for large hail, and damaging winds.

Another round of severe weather is possible Sunday morning.

Things start to clear out Monday before another round of unsettled weather arrives on Tuesday. Dew points will also be high which will make it feel very uncomfortable outdoors. We will be fine tuning the details so stay tuned and have the WXOW weather app on hand.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt